BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
June 3 PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal LLP said it appointed Laetitia Costa head of its banking and finance team in London.
Costa previously worked for Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP, where she was a partner at the firm's leveraged finance group.
She has over 15 years of experiences in leveraged finance, real estate and debt restructuring transactions.
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.