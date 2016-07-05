BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 Audit and advisory firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP appointed Sandra Dowling as its UK Real Estate leader.
Dowling, who works with a large number of listed and private equity real estate and infrastructure clients, has led PwC's UK Real Estate Assurance practice. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock