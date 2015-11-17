Nov 17 PricewaterhouseCoopers on Monday named Shawn Panson as its U.S. private company services leader.

Based in New York, Panson will oversee the company's fast-growing national private company practice, PwC said.

Panson was previously leader of PwC's risk assurance cybersecurity, privacy and IT risk practice and has extensive experience in various industries including technology, entertainment, media, sports and telecommunications.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)