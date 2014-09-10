By Dena Aubin
| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Accounting firms
PricewaterhouseCoopers and Crowe Horwath must face a lawsuit
accusing them of professional malpractice and breach of contract
for not catching a fraud that led to the 2009 collapse of
Colonial Bank, a federal judge has ruled.
Filed in 2011 by the bank's parent Colonial BancGroup Inc
and its trustee, the lawsuit accused the accounting
firms of making "reckless and grossly inaccurate" reports to the
bank's board, allowing Colonial to conceal a seven-year fraud
that drained it of $1.8 billion.
In an opinion on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins
rejected the auditors' motion to dismiss the complaints, saying
the bank made "plausible" claims that PwC and Crowe
breached their contract with Colonial.
PwC was the public auditor for Montgomery, Alabama-based
Colonial before its collapse, while Crowe provided internal
audit services.
Caroline Nolan, a spokeswoman for PwC, said it audited
Colonial "in full accordance with professional standards" and is
confident it will prevail on the merits of the case, which will
now go forward in district court.
Jan Lippman, a spokeswoman for Crowe, said the audit firm
was hired to help Colonial with internal services but did not
serve as the bank's internal auditor. She said the claims are
without merit.
Rufus Dorsey, a lawyer for Colonial, said he was pleased
with the decision.
The fraud, one of the biggest stemming from the last
decade's mortgage crisis, went undetected until a raid by
federal authorities on Aug. 3, 2009. One of the largest U.S.
regional banks, Colonial was seized by regulators and filed for
bankruptcy protection later that month.
PwC and Crowe are facing a similar lawsuit by the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation, receiver for the bank. The 2012
FDIC lawsuit said that PwC and Crowe missed "huge holes" in
Colonial's balance sheet caused by the diversion of money to
now bankrupt Taylor Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp.
Lee Farkas, former chairman of Taylor Bean, was sentenced to
30 years in prison in 2011 for his role in the fraud. Several
other officers of Taylor Bean and Colonial pleaded guilty for
their roles in the scheme.
In Tuesday's opinion, Watkins rejected Crowe's argument that
it had no professional duty to Colonial because it was not the
bank's internal auditor but merely a provider of services,
calling that a "reed thin" distinction.
He also rejected PwC's argument that the negligence claim
against it must be dismissed because Colonial's own negligence
played a role in its fate, saying that is a question of fact for
a jury to decide.
The case is: The Colonial BancGroup Inc et al v
PricewaterhouseCoopers et al, U.S. District Court, Alabama
Middle District, No 11-cv-00746
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Tom
Brown)