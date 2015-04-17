(Adds details of settlement, comments, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 17 PricewaterhouseCoopers agreed
to pay $65 million in cash to settle a lawsuit claiming it
fraudulently deceived MF Global Holdings Ltd investors about its
auditing of the now-defunct brokerage, which was run by former
New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine.
The preliminary settlement with investors in MF Global's
common stock, bonds and convertible debt was disclosed in papers
filed on Friday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and
requires court approval.
It resolves class action claims that PwC in 2010 and 2011
falsely certified that it had properly audited MF Global's
financials and internal controls, and knew about or recklessly
disregarded problems that contributed to the brokerage's Oct.
31, 2011, bankruptcy.
PwC denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. The lead
plaintiffs are the Virginia Retirement System and the Province
of Alberta, Canada.
"PwC is pleased to resolve this matter and avoid the cost
and distraction of prolonged securities litigation," spokeswoman
Caroline Nolan said. "The firm stands behind its audit work and
its opinions on MF Global's financial statements."
MF Global filed for Chapter 11 protection as worries mounted
about its $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt, credit
rating downgrades, margin calls and news that money from
customer accounts was used to cover liquidity shortfalls.
Friday's settlement is separate from a $1 billion lawsuit
filed by MF Global's bankruptcy plan administrator that accused
PwC of professional malpractice.
It also does not resolve the investors' claims against other
defendants, which include Corzine, other MF Global executives
and directors, and various bank underwriters. Seven underwriters
reached a $74 million settlement in December.
"The securities class action will continue with substantial
exposure as to MF Global's former officers and directors
including Jon Corzine," Salvatore Graziano, a lawyer for the
investors, said in an email.
Corzine is also a former Goldman Sachs co-chairman.
His lawyer Andrew Levander was not immediately available for
comment.
The case is In re: MF Global Holdings Ltd Securities
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-07866.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Ted Botha)