LONDON May 25 Recently repriced loans for
French glass bottle maker Verallia and Swedish home alarms
company Verisure have surprised Europe’s leveraged loan bankers
after trading above par in the secondary market.
Both loans repriced to 300bp earlier this month and have
since traded up on the break to as high as 100.6 for Verallia
and 100.4 for Verisure.
The strong secondary levels contrast with loans for medical
laboratory services operator Cerba Healthcare and Swiss medical
diagnostics company Unilabs that repriced to 300bp in March and
traded lower on the break below par, after investors pushed back
against the low interest margin.
An interest margin of 300bp is the lowest pricing seen in
Europe’s leveraged loan market for Single B issuers since the
financial crisis and was too low for many investors in March,
prompting resistance from investors. Since then, pricing has
risen as bankers and sponsors avoided pricing anything at that
level in order to ensure investor support.
Therefore, the return and subsequent success of the recent
repricings at the 300bp level has surprised many in the market,
especially for a credit such as Verallia, which is not perceived
to be as strong as Verisure, bankers and investors said.
“It is just madness. I can’t believe these repricings got
done at 300bp. Investors are idiots and can’t afford market
discipline,” a capital markets head said.
Both deals are sizeable and investors -- many with large
tickets -- were reluctant to say no to the repricing requests to
avoid the risk of removal from the deal and being repaid at a
time when there are so few new money deals to park cash in.
“Guys don’t want to get €50m back. They are big tranches and
investors hold a lot of it. Both are good credits and there is
nowhere else to put money now,” a head of leveraged finance
said.
Market sentiment has also improved greatly since March, with
the market reacting positively to the outcome of the French
elections.
“Nervousness around the French elections has fallen away.
Economic data out at the moment is relatively positive, the
stock market continues to perform and as a result of all of
that, market confidence high,” a second head of leveraged
finance said.
Notwithstanding localised blips such as the UK election, the
long term trend remains that yield is being compressed, which is
pushing money further down the credit spectrum and compressing
yields there, a senior banker said.
POPULAR MOVE
Borrowers are taking advantage of the hot market conditions to
line up repricings in anticipation of soft-call ending.
Verallia’s newly repriced loan will kick in come June when
current soft-call from its previous repricing ends.
Borrowers are looking to secure better terms on deals while
they can, before a perceived windfall of event-driven financings
hit the market in June. Any credit that has soft call ending
within a 4-6 week period will be targeted as a potential
repricing candidate.
German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas is deemed as a
next repricing, given soft call ends around July.
“Borrowers are planning in advance and repricing credits
early that will come into effect once soft-call ends. They are
taking advantage of hot markets and lining everything up in
case, simply because they can,” an investor said.
New issues, such as UK-based Element Materials Technology’s
acquisition of listed British laboratory-based testing firm
Exova Group; German drugmaker Stada; and
publicly-listed Hong Kong-based international schools operator
Nord Anglia Education are expected to come with a new
issue pricing premium that could focus investors away from
unpopular repricings.
“As soon guys have more options they are going to be selling
the Verisures and Verallias that pay 300bp and buying new paper
paying more. It is like a deposit account, it is temporary, like
a short term home for cash,” the first head of leveraged finance
said.
However, even a pricing premium on new issues could fail to
produce the higher yields investors have been waiting for.
Element’s US$720m tranche and €204.2m tranche are guided to pay
350bp-375bp over Libor with a 1% floor and a 99.5 OID, and 350bp
over Euribor with a 0% floor and a 9.5-99.75 OID, respectively.
“The French elections didn’t produce a surprise and that
means risk is on again and maybe that means pricing will come
even tighter. 350bp on new paper is tight,” the investor said.
TIGHTER STILL
The question is how much tighter the market will be able to go.
This year, despite initial reluctance, the market accepted deals
with a three handle and pricing tumbled within a short space of
time below 400bp to 375bp and eventually to 300bp.
Now there is some nervousness, especially from CLO
investors, that a punchy sponsor could attempt 275bp on a strong
Single B loan.
“It is just a matter of time before 275bp comes back. Unless
we say CLOs don’t work then pricing doesn’t make sense. There is
a mismatch in the market. Famous investor discipline is holding
out again -- sorry was that sarcasm,” a third head of leveraged
finance said.
If enough investors opt to sell out of tightly priced
credits once new issue comes to the market, secondary prices
could start to compress, which could attract people back to
buying in secondary again.
