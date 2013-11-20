By Jill Priluck
Nov 20 It's rare for an Ivory Tower discipline
to dazzle Washington, Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue. But
behavioral economics has been hailed as a policy cure-all in the
U.S., the UK and beyond.
At stake are complex regulatory ailments, from consumer
credit and fuel economy to poverty and public health.
Remarkably, the marriage between economics and psychology that
explores how behavior influences financial decisions also has
become a go-to theory for gamification, targeted mobile ads and
other tools to attract eyeballs. Even The Colbert Report has
weighed in, calling BE's well-known nudging apparatus "Big
Mother."
Yet BE's power as a problem-solving miracle might be
oversold. A forthcoming paper in the Harvard Law Review by NYU
Law School professors Rick Pildes and Ryan Bubb claims that the
discipline has led to some ineffectual or harmful policies. Its
shortfalls take several forms. One is that BE creates a new set
of failures stemming from an individual's inability to optimize
decision-making. Another is that BE can be so bogged down in the
appearance of preserving choice that choice is stifled. And BE's
emphasis on disclosure as a means of influencing behavior
contradicts its own findings about irrational actors in the
markets, including the work that led to Yale economist Robert
Shiller's recent Nobel Prize.
At first glance, the notion almost sounds alarming. How
could the widely-embraced darling of once-staunch bureaucrats
like Peter Orszag and Cass Sunstein be so gimmicky that it leads
to neutral or bad outcomes? And what could be so wrong about a
regulation theory that brings together conservatives, liberals,
even progressives?
Pildes and Bubb's meticulous analysis make BE's shortcomings
crystal clear. Consumer credit is a case in point. Instead of
outlawing teaser rates and overdraft protection that might lead
to reckless spending, consumers get transparency. Then there are
the default rules, such as the "sticky opt-out" mortgage system
that the Obama administration championed. Lenders are required
to offer consumers a standard contract for a so-called plain
vanilla, fixed-rate mortgage, but borrowers can opt for one with
stricter disclosure requirements aimed at conveying risks and
terms presumably more favorable to lenders.
The consequences of BE's foray into consumer credit are
still unknown. The "plain-vanilla" contract was cut from
Dodd-Frank because of financial industry complaints. But the act
directed regulators to define terms of a residential mortgage,
which Pildes and Bubb say might lead to exemption from new rules
that require securitizers to retain an interest in the
mortgage-backed assets they sponsor. The result could be a
version of the "sticky opt-out" mortgage system that encourages
comparison-shopping and, presumably, choice while allowing
lenders to exploit consumer weaknesses.
BE's application to consumer credit is baffling, too,
because a central tenet is that humans suffer from "bounded
rationality" and "bounded willpower." They might not know or
don't have the capacity to know what the presumably best
decisions are based on a lack of knowledge, and they can't hold
themselves back from making the wrong choices. In other words,
humans are flawed and not always pragmatic. They make mistakes
in judgment and perception. The policy shift from product
regulation to disclosure mandates has exploited the very
cognitive limitations laid out by BE scholars and has not
improved consumer credit woes.
BE is so bogged down in the cloak of choice that options can
get stymied. Take retirement savings. Automatic enrollment began
in 2006 with the uncontroversial Pension Protection Act. Orszag,
then-director of the Retirement Security Project, and his
colleagues had turned to scholarly behavioral literature for
applying so-called choice-preserving tools to encourage savings.
Workers would opt out of retirement plans, rather than opt in.
The idea was well-meaning. Automatic enrollment would
benefit people who otherwise might not allot part of their
paycheck for retirement funds, while still preserving choice.
But a study of one company found that while more people had
retirement savings accounts, they saved less than they would
have if they had chosen the plan because the default rate was
set too low. Another found that overall retirement savings has
fallen. Moreover, these retirement policies are tax incentives
to the tune of $72 billion, but every $1 of tax expenditure
increases total savings by only one cent. " utomatic
enrollment in retirement savings plans has functioned, in
effect, as a poorly-designed system of mandates," write Pildes
and Bubb.
There are times when BE has been applied and the analysis
has been less than rigorous. Hard to believe, but the nuances of
how nudges function do not always seem to seriously take into
account why people act the way they do. So it's almost
impossible to know whether crucial policy prescriptions that
challenge traditional solutions involving decision-making and
choice are the way to go.
Paternalism is a concept that has made Americans wary since
the revolution. Americans prize self-determination, even when it
is expressed in self-destructive ways. The irony of BE is that
it can rein in the very autonomy it seeks to preserve, if
quietly, without clear-cut advantages to the social welfare. And
what's the point of paternalism if it doesn't even get results?