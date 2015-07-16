FRANKFURT, July 16 Tele Columbus said it agreed to buy PrimaCom for 711 million euros ($777 million) to combine Germany's third and fourth biggest cable companies.

The company said on Thursday it would pay for the acquisition through a combination of cash and financing that includes a 125 million euro equity bridge loan and would launch a rights issue in the second half of the year to repay its debt.

Tele Columbus said it would push back the announcement of its second-quarter financial results to Aug. 14 from Aug. 7 due to the transaction, which it said would close on July 31.

