LONDON, Sept 21 German cable operator Primacom
said it ended discussions to sell itself after its price
expectations were not met.
Primacom, which is owned by its lenders after in January
restructuring its debt for a second time, started sale
discussions in the spring, hoping to fetch around 400 million
euros ($518 million).
"The decision to enter sale discussions was made on an
opportunistic basis," said Harald Stoeber, chairman of
Primacom's parent company Medfort, in a statement on Friday.
"None of the offers were able to meet the strict valuation
criteria that were in place. The process is now at an end and
Primacom, backed by its shareholders, will continue to implement
its successful growth strategy."
Deutsche Telekom, Pepcom, Unitymedia KabelBW
(part of Liberty Global ) and two infrastructure funds
were thought to be among interested parties.
In January, lenders and owners including ING Group
and fund managers such as Alcentra Group, Tennenbaum Capital and
Avenue Capital restructured Primacom's debt for a second time in
two years after the company's performance came under pressure.
Lenders were forced to inject 20 million euros of new loans
to back investments in the cable network to boost growth.
Another roughly 330 million euros of loans were left in place,
with a portion shifted to its parent company.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
