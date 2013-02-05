TORONTO Feb 5 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
said on Tuesday it has amended and sweetened its offer
for Primaris Retail REIT, after the KingSett
Capital-led consortium opted to withdraw its rival bid and
participate in the H&R bid.
The restructured cash-and-equity deal will now include a
larger cash consideration and offers Primaris unitholders a
fully prorated consideration of C$27.98 per unit. On the same
basis H&R's earlier bid was worth C$27.33 per unit.
The new offer values Primaris at about C$2.83 billion and it
is slightly sweeter that H&R's earlier friendly bid worth C$2.76
billion.
H&R said the revised transaction will be boost the firm's
funds from operations, reduce its overall leverage ratio and
increase market capitalization and liquidity.
As part of the deal, H&R is acquiring Primaris' operating
platform together with 25 shopping centers, while the KingSett
Capital-led consortium will acquire the remaining 18 properties
in the Primaris portfolio.
Primaris owns some 35 properties in cities across Canada,
including the Dufferin Mall in Toronto, the Cornwall Centre in
Regina, Saskatchewan, and the Tecumseh Mall in Windsor.
Its tenants include many Canadian household names such as
Hudson's Bay, Canadian Tire and Reitmans. It
also owns about 10 Zellers outlets, which are currently being
converted into Target stores.