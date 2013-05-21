May 21 British fashion retailer Primark said on
Tuesday it would provide short-term financial assistance to all
victims and families affected by the collapse of Rana Plaza last
month in Bangladesh while the clothing industry continues to
formulate a long-term compensation plan.
The collapse of the building, where clothes were made for
various international brands including Primark, has claimed more
than 1,100 lives and is believed to have been triggered when
generators were started up during a blackout.
Primark, owned by FTSE 100 company Associated British Foods
, was urgently working on the details of the delivery of
the aid, which will be available for six weeks, and hoped to
start making the payments within seven days, it said in a
statement.
The company also said that it had engaged advisers and
experts to work on a long-term compensation package.
However, a reliable list of those who worked in the factory
which supplied Primark was necessary for any long-term payments
to be made, the company said.
Earlier this month, the company had said that an existing
framework, which calculates payouts using criteria such as loss
of earnings, the ability of victims to work and the
vulnerability of those affected, would be used to assess the
levels of compensation.
A series of deadly incidents at factories in Bangladesh, the
world's second-biggest exporter of clothing after China, has
focused global attention on safety standards in the booming $20
billion garment industry in the country.