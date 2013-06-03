June 3 Britain's Primark has tied up with online
fashion merchant ASOS to sell clothes over the
Internet, as the discount apparel chain tries Web-based
retailing for the first time.
Owned by conglomerate Associated British Foods,
Primark has bucked the retail gloom thanks to its focus on low
prices at a time when many retailers find the going tough as
consumers fret over job security and a squeeze on incomes.
The chain has 257 brick-and-mortar stores across eight
countries including Britain, Ireland and Spain, but currently no
online retailing presence.
"Primark is undertaking a very limited trial of online sales
with ASOS. This trial relates to a small number of fashion items
and will give the company some insight into online retailing," a
Primark spokesman said via email.
Tarlok Teji, a retail analyst at Manchester Business School,
said it made sense for Primark to tie up with ASOS for its first
foray into online retailing.
"The details of the deal are unclear but I expect it will
increase throughput for ASOS and give Primark customers a
'digital shopping channel'," Teji said in emailed comments.
"We should expect both parties to do well from this venture."