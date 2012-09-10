LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The European primary bond market
witnessed one of its busiest sessions of 2012 on Monday as
issuers from across the board sought to make the most of renewed
investor confidence, and hopes this rally can be sustained.
Over EUR14bn was raised in 19 deals, a sign that investors
are prepared to put serious money into European names across all
jurisdictions.
The financials sector, in particular, saw a sharp uptick in
supply, including some from the types of institutions that have
been shut out of the market for much of the year.
Deals for Banesto and LeasePlan, who last sold bonds in the
spring, are expected to be replicated by some of the continent's
trickier names.
"Some of the supply we are seeing is driven by the fact that
there is some event risk ahead and issuers are trying to get
ahead of that," said Jonathan Brown, European head of bond
syndicate at Barclays.
"However, we expect this pace to continue for some time
given the ECB took any possible tail-risk off the table, and
potential redenomination risk, and investors can invest in euros
with renewed confidence in the currency."
Demand on some of the deals, notably for corporates, was
overwhelming. A dual-tranche 5.5 and 10-year issue for Baa1/A-
rated ENI spin-off SNAM attracted EUR12bn of investor demand,
with over 1000 accounts said to be participating.
Brown said that this rally feels like it could have greater
longevity compared to those seen after the ECB's LTROs in
December and February.
SLOWER FOR SOME
Borrowers that had previously delayed raising funds are now
looking again at the market, but Brown explained conditions are
not completely normal.
"Some investors are still wary of jumping in and we haven't
complete consensus" he said. "They are a few that fundamentally
don't want to get back in. However, it doesn't take a huge
amount of investors shifting to from underweight to neutral for
it to have an impact on the primary market."
The scale of investor appetite for second tier periphery
financial names like Banesto paled in comparison with that seen
on corporate deals. The bank priced a EUR500m long four-year
covered bond, the first deal from a second tier peripheral
financial in over six months. Lead managers managed to gather
over EUR700m of orders from over 60 accounts, pricing in line
with guidance at 395bp over mid-swaps.
Meanwhile, a EUR600m 3.5-year bond for Instituto de Credito
Oficial led by BBVA, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and
Santander struggled to gather strong momentum and ended up with
an order book just over the final issue size, pricing in line
with guidance of 65bp over Spanish government bonds.
"There is clearly demand for Spanish risk, but this ICO
trade may have come too soon after the ECB, and in my opinion,
rests on the debate on whether 65bp was a big enough
differential versus Spanish government bonds which benefit
directly from the ECB's OMTs," said a banker, referring to the
central bank's Outright Monetary Transactions programme
announced last week.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, additional reporting by Natalie
Harrison; editing by Alex Chambers)