BRIEF-Synergy CHC reports private placement offering of up to $20 mln
NEW YORK, July 30 (IFR) - Hospitals operator Prime Healthcare Services has dropped plans to issue a high-yield bond after facing push-back from investors, two buyside sources told IFR on Thursday.
The company was looking to raise US$700m through the eight-year non-call three issue, for which it had released price talk of 7.5% last week.
Prime Healthcare and Wells Fargo, the lead underwriter on the deal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
May 3 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, due to strength in its Medicare Advantage business, which sells plans to the elderly and to people with disabilities.