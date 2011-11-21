(Follows alerts)

Nov 21 Prime Restaurants Inc said a C$71 million bid from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd topped the offer by privately held restaurant operator Cara Operations Ltd.

On Oct. 17, Cara agreed to buy Prime for about C$58.9 million, or C$6.75 a share.

Fairfax offer price comprises C$7.50 per share in cash, at a premium of about 8 percent to Prime's Friday close, and the rest payable as dividend.

Fairfax would also pay about C$2.2 million to Prime to cover expenses such as the termination fee to be paid to Cara, which can either match the offer in five business days or receive a termination fee.

Prime shares, which have gone up 42 percent since Cara's offer, closed at C$6.93 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)