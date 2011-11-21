(Follows alerts)
Nov 21 Prime Restaurants Inc said
a C$71 million bid from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd topped
the offer by privately held restaurant operator Cara Operations
Ltd.
On Oct. 17, Cara agreed to buy Prime for about C$58.9
million, or C$6.75 a share.
Fairfax offer price comprises C$7.50 per share in cash, at a
premium of about 8 percent to Prime's Friday close, and the rest
payable as dividend.
Fairfax would also pay about C$2.2 million to Prime to cover
expenses such as the termination fee to be paid to Cara, which
can either match the offer in five business days or receive a
termination fee.
Prime shares, which have gone up 42 percent since Cara's
offer, closed at C$6.93 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)