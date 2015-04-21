BRIEF-Whitestone Reit reports Q1 FFO per share $0.23
* Qtrly ffo core was $10.2 million versus $9.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share versus $0.34
April 21 Prime Office A/S
* Says to issue 2.128.876 new shares at a price of 50 DKK each
* Says existing shareholders have pre-emption rights and can get one new share per two existing shares Further company coverage: (Reporting By Teis Jensen; editing by Annabella Nielsen)
* Qtrly ffo core was $10.2 million versus $9.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share versus $0.34
* Hercules announces special meeting of stockholders to approve an investment advisory agreement with Hamilton Advisers Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: