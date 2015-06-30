June 30 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc said it would buy investment management company Prime Advisors Inc to expand its asset management portfolio.

Toronto-based Sun Life did not disclose the value of the deal.

The company bought New York-based Ryan Labs Asset Management in January to win more business from U.S. pension funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life followed that up last month with the C$560 million acquisition of North American real estate investment manager Bentall Kennedy Group.

Prime Advisors, which had about $13 billion in assets under management as of May 31, will operate as a standalone unit of Sun Life Investment Management, Sun Life said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)