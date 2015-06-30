(Recasts with interview with Sun Life chief investment officer)
By Allison Lampert
June 30 Sun Life Financial Inc said on
Tuesday it will buy U.S.-based investment management company
Prime Advisors Inc, the latest deal by the Canadian insurer as
it seeks to expand its asset management operations.
Prime is Sun Life's third acquisition of an asset manager
since January. Once all three close, Sun Life will oversee about
C$50 billion ($40.12 billion) in assets for third parties, the
company said.
Toronto-based Sun Life, Canada's third-largest insurer, said
the acquisition of Prime, which has about $13 billion in assets
under management, would be in cash, but it did not disclose the
transaction amount.
Sun Life Chief Investment Officer Steve Peacher said the
management of properties and capital for third parties such as
pension funds and insurers is a growth sector.
"We think we're positioned to grow in these areas," he said
in an interview. "But we don't have a specific
assets-under-management target."
Peacher said Sun Life would now focus on integrating the
companies, as opposed to actively hunting for new acquisition
targets.
"I think we'll take a breather for a while," he said.
The company bought New York-based Ryan Labs Asset Management
in January to win more business from U.S. pension funds and
other institutional investors.
Sun Life followed that up last month with the C$560 million
acquisition of North American real estate investment manager
Bentall Kennedy Group.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(With additional reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey; and Peter Galloway)