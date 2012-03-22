By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 EBay Inc agreed
to sell its Rent.com unit to PRIMEDIA as the company shifts away
from classified and listings businesses to focus on other
e-commerce and payments efforts.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
EBay agreed to buy Rent.com for more than $400 million in
late 2004. At the time, the company said the deal, which was
mostly paid for with stock, would help eBay get into a new
segment of the online real estate market.
More recently, eBay has been focused on improving its main
online marketplace and expanding its PayPal payments business.
Rent.com is a leading online listing website for rental
properties. The business will be added to several other rental
websites already owned by PRIMEDIA, including
ApartmentGuide.com, Rentals.com, RentalHouses.com and
NewHomeGuide.com.
PRIMEDIA was bought by affiliates of private-equity giant
TPG Capital last year.