BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Prime Office A/S :
* Has entered into conditional purchase deal for property company with 77 residential properties in North Germany
* Says total value is 960 million Danish crowns ($145.95 million)
* The deal regards acquisition of 59 pct of K/S Danske Immobilien Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5774 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.