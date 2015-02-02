Feb 2 Prime Office A/S :

* Has entered into conditional purchase deal for property company with 77 residential properties in North Germany

* Says total value is 960 million Danish crowns ($145.95 million)

* The deal regards acquisition of 59 pct of K/S Danske Immobilien