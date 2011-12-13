* Citigroup to sell about 8.1 mln Primerica shares

Dec 13 Primerica Inc said Citigroup priced a public offering to sell its remaining stake of about 8.1 million shares in the insurer, in a move that would raise proceeds of about $180.5 million for the U.S. bank.

The life insurer said Citigroup will sell their shares at $22.29 apiece, matching Primerica's share closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Citigroup is selling its remaining stake in Primerica, a little over a year after the company was spun-off from the bank through a public listing.

Primerica, which went public in 2010 and is now partly owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, said Citigroup Global Markets is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Last month, Primerica bought back $200 million of its shares from Citigroup, as the bank looked to reduce its non-core assets.

The insurer was one of the building blocks of the Citigroup financial empire put together by former CEO Sandy Weill, but losses following the sub-prime mortgage crisis and a $45 billion government bailout led to the spin-off of Primerica in an initial public offering.

Citigroup's stake in the company is held through Citi Holdings, the unit in which the bank keeps assets and businesses it is exiting.

Since its creation in 2009, Citi Holdings has been cut to half its size. At the end of the third quarter, Citi Holdings had $289 billion in assets.