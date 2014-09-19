TORONTO, Sept 19 Canadian precious metals miner
Primero Mining Corp said on Friday an employee of one of
its contractors was killed in an isolated underground accident
at its flagship San Dimas mine in Mexico on Thursday night.
The Toronto-based company said normal operations were
continuing at the gold-silver mine in central-west Mexico, and
that it was working with local authorities investigating the
accident.
Primero, which estimates 2014 San Dimas production at
120,000-130,000 ounces of gold and 6.1-6.3 million ounces of
silver, has operations in Mexico and Canada.
Primero shares were down more than 6 percent at C$6.15 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange Friday. They had the biggest decline
of any stock on the exchange's main index. The market's mining
and materials index was off 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Galloway)