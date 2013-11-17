JERUSALEM Nov 17 Apple has bought
PrimeSense, an Israeli maker of chips that enable
three-dimensional (3D) machine vision, for $345 million, the
Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Sunday without citing
sources.
PrimeSense has raised $85 million from Israeli and U.S.
venture capital funds such as Canaan Partners Global, Gemini
Israel and Genesis Partners, Calcalist said.
"We are focused on building a prosperous company while
bringing 3D sensing and natural interaction to the mass market
in a variety of markets such as interactive living room and
mobile devices," a spokeswoman for PrimeSense said. "We do not
comment on what any of our partners, customers or potential
customers are doing and we do not relate to rumours or recycled
rumours."
PrimeSense's sensing technology, which gives digital devices
the ability to observe a scene in three dimensions, was used to
help power Microsoft's Xbox Kinect.
The acquisition of PrimeSense would be Apple's second
purchase of an Israeli company. It bought flash storage chip
maker Anobit in January 2012.