Nov 25 Apple Inc agreed to buy
Israel-based PrimeSense Ltd, a developer of chips that enable
three-dimensional machine vision, for about $350 million,
Bloomberg reported on Sunday citing a source.
PrimeSense's sensing technology, which gives digital devices
the ability to observe a scene in three dimensions, was used to
help power Microsoft's Xbox Kinect.
Apple's interest in PrimeSense was first reported in July by
the Israel-based Calacist news website.
"Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time,
and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans," a company
spokeswoman Kristin Huguet told Reuters via email.
PrimeSense could not be immediately reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
The PrimeSense deal makes it Apple's second purchase of an
Israeli company. It bought flash storage chip maker Anobit in
January 2012.
PrimeSense's investors include Canaan Partners, Silver Lake,
Gemini Israel Funds and Genesis Partners, Bloomberg reported. ()