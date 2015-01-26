Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
Jan 26 Primi Sui Motori SpA :
* Approves changes to its 2012-2016 warrant plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen