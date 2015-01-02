Jan 2 Primion Technology AG :

* Revenue from FU Berlin project will amount to 2.408 million euros ($2.90 million), not 2.884 million euros as posted before

* Incorrect booking of revenue has no direct negative impact on the profit for financial year 2014 and subsequent years

* Based on current knowledge sales as of Dec. 31, 2012 and as of Dec. 31, 2013 were already set too high