BRIEF-Inspur Electronic Information Industry to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 25 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd :
Sept 17 Primion Technology AG : * Says decided to apply for delisting of the shares * Says shall shortly make application for revocation of admission to trading on
Frankfurt stock exchange * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 25 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016