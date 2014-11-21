(Adds comments from CEO)
SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazil's JBS SA,
the world's largest beef exporter, said on Friday its $1.25
billion purchase of Australian processed foods producer Primo
Smallgoods would increase its presence in Asia.
JBS hopes to increase sales to South Korea, Singapore, Hong
Kong and China, where it is already the biggest protein
supplier, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said on a
conference call.
"Acquisitions have been a tremendous strategy for JBS,"
Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said on a conference
call. "The main benefit of this operation is probably to serve
the Asian market."
The company, which began as a small family-run business in
Brazil, also announced late on Thursday that it was buying
AMSE02 Participações, which controls Grupo Big Frango in
southern Brazil, for 430 million reais ($165 million).
Primo Smallgoods is a leading producer of ham, sausage and
bacon in Australia and New Zealand, with five plants, seven
distribution centers and 30 stores.
JBS expects to reap 30 million Australian dollars in cost
savings from the deal and expects revenue of 1 billion
Australian dollars from it in 2015. The purchase still needs
approval of Australian regulators.
Batista said the acquisitions would temporarily increase
leverage slightly but that JBS expected to end the year with
about the same ratio of debt to earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization it has now.
JBS has cash available to make the acquisitions, but it
would probably still tap markets to improve its capital
structure, he added. He did not say what kind of instrument JBS
might be looking at.
Batista said earlier this month that the company's exports
of animal protein products from its Australian unit to China
were growing and should keep doing so. China and Australia
signed a free trade agreement this month.
JBS last week reported a five-fold increase in third-quarter
net income from a year earlier and forecast a 22 percent rise in
net revenue for 2014.
JBS shares rose 1.9 percent in Sao Paulo trading.
($1 = 2.6 reais)
