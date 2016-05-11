A search warrant affidavit obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday revealed that a doctor who saw the late pop star Prince twice just weeks before his death and was at the musician's home when Prince's body was found had prescribed him medication.

The document said Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg was at the star's Paisley Park Studios compound in suburban Minneapolis to drop off test results when Prince's body was found in an elevator on April 21.

The affidavit said Schulenberg had also prescribed Prince medication, but did not specify what those medications were or whether the prescription had been filled. The search warrant was carried out on May 5 at North Memorial Medical Center.

Health system spokeswoman Lesa Bader told the Los Angeles Times that Schulenberg no longer works for the system. Barb Stevenson, a spokeswoman reached by Reuters, said she could provide no information on the case.

Schulenberg, whose name was misspelled in the documents according to the Los Angeles Times, also could not be reached for comment on Tuesday night.

Detectives also revisited Paisley Park on Tuesday as "a component of a complete investigation," the Carver County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Twitter, without providing further details.

Prince died one day before he was scheduled to meet another doctor who specializes in addiction treatment for a "life-saving mission," that doctor's lawyer said at a news conference last Wednesday.

California doctor Howard Kornfeld was first contacted by Prince's representatives on April 20, one day before the singer's body was discovered at his home, attorney William Mauzy told reporters.

Prescription opioid medication was found at the scene, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation but who is not authorized to speak publicly.

