LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump on pork demand fears

* Live cattle finishes weaker * Feeder cattle closes lower By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 3 Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Monday, pressured by concerns that the seasonal bump in supplies might further hurt cash prices and curb retail pork buying, said traders. They said sell stops and fund liquidation hastened hog market losses. April hogs ended 0.875 cent per pound lower at 64.800 cents, and below the 200-day moving averag