* Sees FY 2012 corporate segment oper loss at $120-$130 mln
* To deploy $800-$900 mln for div, acquisitions and
repurchases
* Authorizes share buyback worth $100 mln
Nov 30 Principal Financial Group
said on Wednesday it expects to earn $3.05-$3.25 per share in
2012, and authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million worth
of its shares.
Principal Financial, which provides life insurance and
retirement investment products, said it would set aside
$800-$900 million of total capital for dividends, acquisitions
and share repurchases.
Last month, the company said it raised its annual dividend
by 27 percent.
In a statement the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it
might incur operating losses of $120 million to $130 million in
its corporate segment.
For 2012, analysts expect the company to report a profit of
$3.14 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Principal Financial shares closed at $24.13 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.