Nov 30 Principal Financial Group said on Wednesday it expects to earn $3.05-$3.25 per share in 2012, and authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million worth of its shares.

Principal Financial, which provides life insurance and retirement investment products, said it would set aside $800-$900 million of total capital for dividends, acquisitions and share repurchases.

Last month, the company said it raised its annual dividend by 27 percent.

In a statement the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it might incur operating losses of $120 million to $130 million in its corporate segment.

For 2012, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $3.14 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Principal Financial shares closed at $24.13 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.