July 29 Asset manager Principal Global Investors said it appointed senior analysts Nicolas Woodcock and Sebastien Poulin to its fixed income team in Europe.

The company also said Mark Cernicky and Randy Woodbury were transferred to its London office.

Cernicky is a managing director in the fixed income team, while Woodbury is a senior portfolio manager and trader, Principal Global said.

Woodcock joined as senior fixed income analyst, responsible for global telecom and media, investment grade, relative value and liability driven investment strategies, the company said.

Poulin was appointed as senior high yield analyst responsible for targeting opportunities in the European high yield telecom and media sector. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)