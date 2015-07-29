July 29 Asset manager Principal Global Investors
said it appointed senior analysts Nicolas Woodcock and Sebastien
Poulin to its fixed income team in Europe.
The company also said Mark Cernicky and Randy Woodbury were
transferred to its London office.
Cernicky is a managing director in the fixed income team,
while Woodbury is a senior portfolio manager and trader,
Principal Global said.
Woodcock joined as senior fixed income analyst, responsible
for global telecom and media, investment grade, relative value
and liability driven investment strategies, the company said.
Poulin was appointed as senior high yield analyst
responsible for targeting opportunities in the European high
yield telecom and media sector.
