July 10 Principal Life Global Funding II on Tuesday sold $350 million of FA-back floating-rate notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Jefferies and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRINCIPAL LIFE GLOBAL FUNDING II AMT $350 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 07/09/2014 +62.5 BPS TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/09/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 07/17/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A