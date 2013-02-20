PARIS Feb 20 Borletti Group is not selling its 30 percent stake in Printemps as part of talks between Deustche Bank's RREEF unit with Qatari investors to sell RREEF's stake in the French department store, a Borletti spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

A source close to the talks had said RREEF and the Borletti Group were in exclusive negotiations to sell Printemps to Qatari investors for up to 2 billion euros ($2.67 billion). [ID:WEA00AH2)

Printemps is 70 percent owned by RREEF and 30 percent by the Borletti Group, headed by Italian businessman Maurizio Borletti.

(Reporting by Pascale Denis and Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)