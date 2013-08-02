PARIS Aug 2 Paris prosecutors have launched a
preliminary investigation into the terms of the sale of French
department store chain Printemps to Qatari investors, the
prosecutor's office said on Friday.
The probe, launched on June 28 and conducted by the
financial police, is a potential thorn in the side of sellers
Deutsche Bank and Italian businessman Maurizio
Borletti.
They clinched 1.75 billion euros ($2.32 billion) for
Printemps earlier this week, according to a source familiar with
the transaction.
Borletti and Printemps officials could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Unions at Printemps had asked authorities in May to open a
probe into the terms of the sale of the luxury shop chain to
investors from the gas-rich Gulf state of Qatar.
Through Luxembourg-based company Divine Investments, Qatari
investors bought Borletti Group's 30 percent stake in Printemps
as well as the 70 percent holding owned by Deutsche Bank's real
estate investment unit RREEF.
The size of the deal or the precise identity of the Qatari
investors have not been officially disclosed.
France has proven attractive to Qatari investors who have
bought Paris Saint-Germain football club and stakes in energy
giant Total, building firm Vinci and media
group Lagardere, although the investments have
provoked some criticism among the French public.
Borletti and RREEF bought Printemps in 2006 from French
luxury group PPR, now called Kering, for 1.1 billion
euros.
Printemps now has 16 stores and employs about 4,000 staff.
Its 2011/12 turnover rose 13 percent to 1.45 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Gerard Bon, Dominique Vidalon, Editing by James
Regan and Elaine Hardcastle)