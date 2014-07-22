MADRID, July 22 Spain's Prisa, publisher of the country's most widely-read newspaper El Pais, said on Tuesday that Mexican businessman Roberto Alcantara was buying a 9.3 percent stake in the media firm through a 100 million euro ($135 million) new share issue.

Prisa, which ran into debt trouble more than five years ago, said Chief Executive Fernando Abril-Martorell would step down from Oct 1., to be replaced by current head of radio and news, Jose Luis Sainz Diaz. ($1 = 0.7425 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sarah Morris)