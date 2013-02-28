MADRID Feb 28 Indebted Spanish media company Prisa posted a 2012 net loss of 255 million euros ($333 million) on Thursday, impacted by plummeting advertising sales in its recession-hit home market and neighbouring Portugal.

That compared with a loss of 451 million euros a year earlier.

The company's full-year advertising income fell 11 percent to 553 million euros, with an even steeper fall on the Iberian peninsula. Total revenue fell 2.2 percent to 2.7 billion euros, the company said in a statement of 2012 earnings. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)