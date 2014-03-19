MADRID, March 19 Spanish media group Prisa said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell Alfaguara, publisher of Nobel-prize-winning author Mario Vargas Llosa and several other editorial brands, to Penguin Random House for 72 million euros ($100 million).

German media group Bertelsmann and Britain's Pearson last year completed the merger of their publishers Penguin and Random House.

Alfaguara - directly owned by Santillana, a publishing house controlled in turn by Prisa - is one of Spain's best-known book publishers, founded by celebrated novelist and Nobel prize-winner Camilo Jose Cela in the 1960s.

Prisa, which publishes Spain's most-read quality newspaper El Pais, has been restructuring its debt burden of over 3 billion euros and selling off assets.

It said in a statement it was selling other Spanish-language publishing brands alongside Alfaguara, excluding those operating in educational publishing, which makes up 87 percent of Santillana's income. ($1 = 0.7189 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by David Evans)