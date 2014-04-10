BRIEF-FBN Holdings posts FY pre-tax profit of 22.9 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
MADRID, April 10 Credit Suisse on Thursday said it had received a mandate from Spain's Prisa to place a 3.69 percent stake the company holds in the local unit of Italy's Mediaset with institutional investors.
The stake, worth around 120 million euros ($166.6 million), will be sold through an accelerated book building process, Credit Suisse said in a notice to the stock market regulator. ($1 = 0.7204 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016