MADRID, July 23 Indebted loss-making Spanish media company Prisa reported a 5 percent fall in first half revenue on Monday, hit by tumbling advertising spending in its crisis-stricken home market.

Operating revenue in the first half of 2012 fell to 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion), with income from advertising 11 percent lower in the first half of 2012 compared with the same period last year at 282 million euros.

Prisa has radio, TV and publishing assets in Europe and Latin America, but is heavily exposed to the euro zone crisis, with around three-quarters of revenue coming from Spain and Portugal, where advertising spending has plummeted.

Prisa's net losses reached 61 million euros in the first half.

"In the current economic environment, the effort to control costs and improve operating efficiency is of vital importance to maintain the necessary liquidity and the profitability of the Group," Prisa said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator, pledging to make cost-cutting a priority.

The company is also currently trying to shed assets and cut its debt pile, which stood at 3.5 billion euros at the end of 2011.

The media group announced a recapitalisation plan in June, under which it sold 434 million euros worth of bonds to various banks and Spain's biggest telecoms company Telefonica. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and David Cowell)