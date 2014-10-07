Oct 7 Prismaflex International SA :

* Announces details of share repurchase program

* Says maximum buyback price is 40 euros per share

* Says total maximum amount that could be spent on buyback is 4,749,480 euros

* Says maximum of 10 pct of capital is to be repurchased

* Says it held 5.3 pct of its own capital on Sept. 29

* Says buyback is authorized for 18 months, up to March 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)