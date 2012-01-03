SAN DIEGO A convicted car thief who was assigned to a San Diego area state prison's fire-fighting detail escaped in one of its yellow fire trucks, prison officials said on Monday.

"He got in one of our institution's fire trucks and drove away," said Lt. Patrick Logan, information officer at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department were alerted to Sunday's brazen escape when it got a call that someone was having trouble parking the truck in a convenience store lot in Spring Valley, about 25 miles from the prison.

"We received a call that there were two males in a yellow fire truck having difficulty maneuvering the vehicle," said San Diego Lt. David Gilmore. "When our deputies arrived, they recovered the fire truck but the occupants had already run away."

Prison officials say that Thomas Frances Kelley, 51, was a member of the fire fighting detail and that he had been a model prisoner -- until Sunday night.

"He had to be a pretty model inmate to be assigned to the fire house, which was outside the main prison perimeter," Logan said.

Authorities were looking for him in the area where the truck was abandoned, Logan said.

Kelley, who been imprisoned since November 2010, had a December 2013 release date, Logan said.

"Obviously, that's all changed now," Logan added. "I don't think he'll be in the outside perimeter again."

