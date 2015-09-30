* EU's highest court to rule on data transfer pact with U.S.
* ECJ to rule on Oct. 6
* Current Safe Harbour pact relied on by over 5,000
companies
* Court adviser argued system should be scrapped after
Snowden
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 A ruling due next week from
the EU's top court on a long-running transatlantic pact on
private data could affect all legal ways of moving such data
from Europe to the United States, lawyers say, potentially
disrupting the everyday online transactions of thousands of
companies.
Under current European privacy laws companies are forbidden
from transferring European citizens' personal data to countries
deemed to have lower privacy standards - such as the United
States.
However, given the sheer volume of transatlantic data
traffic, the Safe Harbour framework agreement was established 15
years ago to enable companies to easily transfer personal data
to the United States without having to seek prior approval, a
potentially lengthy and costly process.
But the European Court of Justice (ECJ) will next Tuesday
rule on the continued legality of the Safe Harbour agreement,
which is now used by companies such as Facebook and
MasterCard.
Last week the Court's adviser, the Advocate General, said
the agreement should be scrapped following the 2013 leaks from
fugitive Edward Snowden about mass electronic surveillance
programmes conducted by the U.S. National Security Agency.
While it was a non-binding opinion, in most cases judges
tend to follow the Advocate General's advice.
The case before the ECJ specifically concerns whether the
Safe Harbour pact is binding on the national data protection
authorities in the light of Snowden's allegations. However,
lawyers say that the repercussions of a negative ruling could
prove far wider, while Washington is already smarting over the
Snowden allegations being deemed as fact by the Advocate
General.
"The same issue would also still exist whatever other
mechanism you use to transfer personal data," said Monika
Kuschewsky, a lawyer at Covington & Burling.
"None of these other mechanisms excludes U.S. intelligence
services from accessing that data."
EU officials also said that none of the other mechanisms,
for example standard contractual clauses establishing privacy
standards between companies, provide any stronger protection
against U.S. mass surveillance than the Safe Harbour pact does.
The time frame, too, could be tight unless companies already
moved to establish an alternative legal framework.
"A lot of people are worried," Kuschewsky said.
U.S. IRRITATION
Meanwhile, U.S. officials say that a ruling in line with the
opinion would have a negative effect on transatlantic relations,
just when the fall-out over Snowden was starting to dissipate.
The EU and the United States recently agreed a separate
data-sharing agreement for security purposes which hinges on the
U.S. Congress passing a law giving Europeans the right to sue
the U.S. authorities when their data is misused.
Now, some in Congress may ask why Washington should bother.
Despite the uncertainty as to the line the Court will take,
lawyers have been advising companies to put in place contingency
mechanisms to ensure the everyday transfer of personal data -
including employee data - can continue uninterrupted after
Tuesday.
"Now is the time to take action if you are currently relying
on Safe Harbour to justify transfers," said Ross McKean, partner
at law firm Olswang.
Lawyers say that the Court could leave some breathing space
for businesses if it were to annul Safe Harbour by declaring it
invalid from a future date.
It could also give the Commission - which is negotiating a
revised Safe Harbour framework with the United States - time to
address its concerns and present a strengthened system.
