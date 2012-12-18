WASHINGTON Dec 18 The Federal Trade Commission,
the U.S. consumer protection agency, has asked nine companies
that specialize in collecting and selling consumer data to
provide information about their business practices.
Data brokers, usually companies that have no direct dealings
with consumers, have come into the limelight in recent years
because of the large amount of medical, financial and other
personal information that they glean from online activities.
The FTC said on Tuesday it has contacted Acxiom Corp
, CoreLogic Inc, Datalogix, eBureau, ID
Analytics, Intelius, Peekyou, Rapleaf and Recorded Future.
The agency, which does not have the power to write rules on
data collection, issued a report in March that urged Internet
companies to voluntarily allow consumers to preserve some
privacy online by giving them the right to say they do not want
to be tracked as they move from website to website.
The FTC also called on Congress to pass broad privacy
legislation that would allow consumers to see how their online
data is collected, used and sold, and give consumers the ability
to stop such practices.
The FTC inquiry announced on Tuesday is similar to one made
in October by Senator John Rockefeller, a West Virginia
Democrat. The senator's probe is not yet complete, a spokesman
said.
CoreLogic said it was reviewing the FTC request. "The
company looks forward to working with the FTC to discuss the
benefits of the appropriate use of consumer data," said
spokeswoman Alyson Austin in a statement.
The Direct Marketing Association, a trade group, said that
the FTC probe would reassure consumers that their data was being
treated responsibly.
"The incredible growth of ecommerce - with online spending
on Cyber Monday soaring to $1.46 billion this year - is strong
evidence that consumers are delighted with the results of
data-driven marketing," DMA executive Jerry Cerasale said in a
statement. "E-commerce is exploding because responsible
data-driven marketing is meeting consumers' needs."
Jeff Chester, director of the Center for Digital Democracy,
said he hoped the FTC work would eventually give consumers a
chance to see what information about them was available and
correct it if necessary.
"The data broker business, which now comprises far-reaching
partnerships between numerous small and large companies, should
not be permitted to operate without ensuring transparency and
control to the individual consumer," he said in an emailed
statement.