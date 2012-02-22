By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 22 Attorney General
Kamala D. Harris of California said on Wednesday she reached an
agreement with six major companies to provide consumers with
greater privacy disclosures.
Her agreement with the six largest companies in the mobile
device market - Amazon, Apple, Google
, Microsoft, Research In Motion, and
Hewlett-Packard - bound the companies, as well as
developers on their popular platforms, to disclose how they use
private user data before an app may be downloaded, Harris said.
Such disclosures are required under California's 2004 Online
Privacy Protection Act. But few mobile developers have paid
attention to the law in recent years because of confusion over
whether it applied to mobile apps, Harris said.
Currently, the 22 of the 30 most downloaded apps do not have
privacy notices, Harris said.
"Most mobile apps make no effort to inform users about how
personal information is used," Harris said. "The consumer should
be informed of what they are giving up."
Harris said that she will reconvene the six companies in six
months to assess compliance among their mobile developers.
She raised the possibility of litigation under California's
unfair competition and false advertising laws if developers
continue to publish apps without privacy notices.
"We can sue and we will sue," Harris said.