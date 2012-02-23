* Calls for privacy bill of rights, enforcement by FTC
* Ad networks commit to "Do Not Track" technology
* Privacy experts welcome effort but wary of implementation
* State AGs send letter criticizing new Google policy
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The White House
proposed on Thursday a "privacy bill of rights" that would give
consumers more control over their data but relies heavily for
now on voluntary commitments by Internet companies like Google
Inc and Facebook.
The plan comes amid growing consumer concern about their
lack of control over the collection and trade in vast amounts of
detailed information about their online activities and real-life
identities.
As part of the announcement, an online advertising coalition
associated with Google Inc, Yahoo Inc and Microsoft
Corp said its members agreed to placing "Do Not Track"
technology in Web browsers, something the Federal Trade
Commission has been advocating since 2010.
But privacy advocates said that commitment was of limited
scope and consumers should avoid thinking their Internet
activity would be totally shielded.
Various federal agencies, including the FTC and Department
of Commerce, have recommended similar privacy rights in the
past, but broad legislation has failed to get traction. Privacy
laws have been narrowly tailored toward protecting children, or
categories of data such as credit reports and health records.
Legislators and privacy advocates said they hoped the White
House call for talks with Internet companies, consumer groups
and other stakeholders would lead to voluntary adoption of
strong protections, which would undercut industry lobbying
against legislation in a divided Congress.
"The hope would be that this is a measure that you get all
the large advertisers to agree to. Then it gets to be in their
interest to get it enforced on the others through legislation,"
said Christopher Calabrese, lobbyist for the American Civil
Liberties Union.
A leading Republican on the issue in the GOP-controlled
House, Representative Mary Bono Mack, gave tepid support, saying
she would work with the administration but that "any
rush-to-judgment could have a chilling effect on our economy and
potentially damage, if not cripple, online innovation."
The White House proposed seven basic protections that
consumers should expect from companies.
Consumers should have control over the kind of data
companies collect, companies must be transparent about data
usage plans and respect the context in which it is provided and
disclosed. Companies would have to ensure secure and responsible
handling of the data and be accountable for strong privacy
measures.
The bill of rights also calls for reasonable limits on the
personal data that online companies can try to collect and
retain, and the ability for consumers to correct their
information.
TARGETED AD PROTECTION
The White House said an existing industry-backed system for
giving consumers the ability to avoid targeted online ads, that
companies can charge more for, had been strengthened.
Microsoft's Internet Explorer and Mozilla's Firefox already
allow consumers to indicate that they do not want to be tracked
as they surf the Web, but advertisers can ignore those requests.
Google said on Thursday that it would add a "Do not track"
button to its Chrome browser.
The Digital Advertising Alliance, a self-regulatory body
representing media and marketing trade associations said its
members would honor consumer requests and it would work with
browser companies to give consumers preference tools.
Stu Ingis, the group's general counsel, said he expected
within nine months for browsers to include a simple, clear
mechanism for consumers to opt-out of data collection.
That opt-out would not end tracking, privacy advocates said.
"It's a bogus sham," said John M. Simpson, privacy director
at Consumer Watchdog. "All it does is that advertisers stop
serving you targeted ads, but they continue to track. It doesn't
go far enough."
Consumers might still receive ads aimed at small groups of
people, said Fred Cate, an Indiana University professor and
former FTC adviser. And companies would be free to use what they
know about individuals for market research and to tailor their
products.
Obama's announcement comes as he hones his strategy for
winning re-election in November.
"American consumers can't wait any longer for clear rules of
the road that ensure their personal information is safe online,"
President Barack Obama said in a statement.
"As the Internet evolves, consumer trust is essential for
the continued growth of the digital economy. That's why an
online privacy Bill of Rights is so important."
WORKING WITH INDUSTRY
The Commerce Department now will work with companies and
privacy advocates to develop "enforceable" privacy policies
based on the bill of rights, said the White House.
FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said a failure to meet privacy
commitments, once adopted, could be a deceptive act or practice,
warranting FTC fines or other action.
Internet companies have tried to get ahead of reforms by
adopting privacy policies, but have still come under fire from
Congress and consumer groups.
In the latest flare-up, a group of 36 state attorneys
general sent a letter to Google on Wednesday with concerns about
the search giant's plans to begin sharing users' personal
information across Google products on March 1 without giving
consumers an opt-in option.
"It rings hollow to call their ability to exit the Google
products ecosystem a 'choice' in an Internet economy where the
clear majority of all Internet users use - and frequently rely
on - at least one Google product on a regular basis," the
National Association of Attorneys General said in the letter.
Google said it viewed targeted ads and other Internet
features that allow users to personalize their Web experience as
a good thing. But consumers need choice through product controls
that are easy to use, the company's senior vice president of
advertising Susan Wojcicki said in a blog post.
Facebook's chief privacy officer-policy, Erin Egan, said the
social networking site looked forward to helping develop
enforceable codes of conduct that would balance "the public's
demand for new ways to interact and share."
Marc Rotenberg, executive director of the Electronic Privacy
Information Center, called Obama's privacy rights statement "the
clearest articulation of the right to privacy by a U.S.
president in history.
"But there are real concerns about implementation and
enforcement," he added.