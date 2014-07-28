By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, July 28 OkCupid, a top U.S.
matchmaking website, regularly mismatches users to test its
technology, the IAC/InterActive Corp service revealed on Monday,
weeks after Facebook Inc admitted to misleading users in
a psychological study.
"When we tell people they are a good match, they act as if
they are," co-founder Christian Rudder wrote in a blog post.
"Even when they should be wrong for each other."
Conversely, couples told they were bad matches, even when
OkCupid's algorithm showed the opposite, were less likely to
exchange four messages.
"Most ideas are bad," Rudder wrote. "Even good ideas could
be better. Experiments are how you sort all this out."
An IAC spokeswoman said OkCupid planned to continue with the
experiments, which are known in the business as A/B testing.
OkCupid is one of the top U.S. dating services, behind
Match.com, eHarmony, and Plenty of Fish, according to the Pew
Research Center.
In June, Facebook users were outraged when it was reported
that the world's largest social networking site had manipulated
news feeds to see how viewing more positive or negative posts
affected users' posting habits. The researcher who led the study
apologized for the anxiety news of the experiments caused users,
but stopped short of saying the company would halt the practice.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride)