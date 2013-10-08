(Changes quote attribution in eighth paragraph to Cardozo, not
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 7 Airbnb, a red hot online
accommodations service, may have to disclose user data to the
government, possibly to the detriment of its customers' privacy
and its own business prospects.
On Friday New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
sent Airbnb a subpoena requesting host data from New York users
of the service, which connects vacationers and others with
people wishing to rent out their homes, apartments and other
living spaces to short-term guests.
At issue is the compliance of Airbnb hosts with state law,
which places restrictions on short-term apartment rentals.
Schneiderman's office has been investigating the issue for more
than a month, a person familiar with the investigation said. The
response is due on Wednesday, the person said.
The subpoena could uncover the names and identities of the
thousands of New Yorkers who have used Airbnb, potentially
creating a chilling effect on it and on similar services, said
Jeremiah Owyang, founder of Crowd Companies, a firm that advises
companies on the collaborative economy.
"People are concerned about being on some blacklist or
graylist," Owyang said. "It might deter new customers."
To fight the subpoena, Airbnb could need to file a court
motion to quash it, said Nick Cardozo, an attorney at the
Electronic Frontier Foundation, an advocacy group.
"We always want to work with governments to make the Airbnb
community stronger, but at this point, this demand is
unreasonably broad and we will fight it with everything we've
got," David Hantman, Airbnb's head of public policy, wrote in a
blog post on Sunday.
Cardozo said: "If the subpoena is upheld, it should be
upheld only with a very strict privacy protective order." That
would mean data is not broadly disclosed, for example, to hosts'
landlords who want to keep close tabs on their tenants.
Schneiderman is not targeting casual users who might be
renting their apartments while on vacation, the person familiar
with the matter said. Rather, he is seeking information on
property managers or brokers who skirt the law by renting
multiple units, or people who rent their primary unit for
extended periods of time throughout the year, the person said.
The attorney general has said he sees no need to change
state law to accommodate services like Airbnb, but Airbnb Chief
Executive Brian Chesky wants clarification of the law.
"We believe regular people renting out their own homes
should be able to do so, and we need a new law that makes this
clear," wrote Chesky in his post last week, referring
specifically to New York.
Airbnb also faces another challenge, an easy way to ensure
that guests pay local taxes, including occupancy taxes. Some
hotels have argued that nonpayment of the taxes puts them at an
unfair disadvantage.
Last week, Chesky took to his blog to say that hosts should
pay occupancy taxes. A second person familiar with the matter
said the stance on taxes was the result of months of work at
Airbnb with communities around the world and was not directly
tied to ongoing talks with the state attorney general's office.
One tactic Airbnb likes to use in its efforts to win over
local officials is a series of reports that show Airbnb is
boosting local coffers. Earlier this year, for example, Airbnb
released a study showing that guests and hosts in Paris
contributed $240 million to the local economy.
A similar report is in the works for New York.
