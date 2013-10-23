LONDON Oct 23 Private equity firm Ardian said
on Wednesday it had spent $4.3 billion on acquiring stakes in
buyout funds since September last year, defying suggestions
there is a shortage of sellers in the secondary market.
Expectations that banks would need to offload their stakes
in private equity because of stricter capital rules following
the financial crisis, as well as a rise in demand for liquidity
among other investors in the buyout industry, has encouraged a
rush of firms to launch secondary vehicles.
That increase in supply has weighed on prices, however, as
fewer than anticipated potential sellers look to sell their
investments in private equity funds.
Ardian said it had not seen a decline in the number of
sellers and expected the potential stock of private equity for
sale in the next five years will exceed the money ready to
invest in the secondary sector.
"We are seeing a greater diversification of sellers in the
market," Vincent Gombault, head of fund of funds and private
debt at Ardian, said.
"Financial Institutions still hold large portfolios and
continue to represent a very large source of deal flow. However,
we are seeing an uptick from pension funds, endowments and
insurance companies as they seek to rebalance their portfolio
while increasing their allocation to private equity."
Paris-based Ardian, which recently completed its spin out
from insurer AXA, manages $36 billion in assets.