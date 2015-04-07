RIO DE JANEIRO, April 7 Mergers and acquisitions activity among buyout firms in Brazil "in theory" could surpass last year's 13.6 billion reais ($4.3 billion) worth of deals, a sign investor confidence is up as political and economic uncertainty eases, industry group ABVCAP said on Tuesday.

Private equity-fueled M&A activity could focus on the education, healthcare, consumer sector and retail industries, with infrastructure attracting an increasing number of commitments from buyout firms in a sector in a dearth of capital, Fernando Borges, ABVCAP's president, told reporters at the opening of the group's annual summit in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)