RIO DE JANEIRO, April 7 Mergers and acquisitions
activity among buyout firms in Brazil "in theory" could surpass
last year's 13.6 billion reais ($4.3 billion) worth of deals, a
sign investor confidence is up as political and economic
uncertainty eases, industry group ABVCAP said on Tuesday.
Private equity-fueled M&A activity could focus on the
education, healthcare, consumer sector and retail industries,
with infrastructure attracting an increasing number of
commitments from buyout firms in a sector in a dearth of
capital, Fernando Borges, ABVCAP's president, told reporters at
the opening of the group's annual summit in Rio de Janeiro.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)